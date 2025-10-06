Driver jailed after leading 130mph chase through Northampton, throwing beer can from car and crashing into parked vehicles

A driver has been jailed after leading a 130mph police chase through Northampton, throwing a beer car out of his car and crashing into parked vehicles.

Gary McCarthy, of Ashtree Way, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 5, after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

At just before 10am on Wednesday July 23, Northamptonshire Police received several calls reporting that a blue Ford Mondeo was being driven dangerously in Wellingborough Road.

At 10.25am, the driver – 28-year-old McCarthy – was spotted on local authority CCTV leaving a shop at Kingsley Park Terrace and shortly afterwards Armed Response officers caught sight of him in Raeburn Road.

As they followed McCarthy, he discarded a beer can from the moving vehicle and taunted the officers, before he failed to stop at a red traffic light and completed an illegal right-hand turn manoeuvre, according to police.

A brief pursuit ensued through the Kingsthorpe area with McCarthy’s driving become more reckless as his car reached speeds of up to 130mph in 40mph zones, contravened traffic lights and drove the wrong way round a roundabout junction.

The pursuit finally came to an end in Harborough Road North, after McCarthy’s car sustained substantial damage after colliding with several parked vehicles belonging to members of the public. He was promptly arrested and charged with three offences.

Following sentencing, investigation officer, PC James Brookes of the Force’s Roads Policing Team, said: “We see the devastating impact that drivers such as Gary McCarthy cause on our roads through their reckless driving behaviour.

“McCarthy’s dangerous efforts to avoid the police demonstrated his complete disregard for the safety of himself and other innocent road users, who were forced to take evasive action due to his selfish behaviour.

“Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads continues to be a priority for our team, and so I am pleased that the courts have helped to remove another irresponsible and illegal driver from our roads.”

McCarthy was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 26 months. He was also ordered to sit an extended test to obtain a licence.