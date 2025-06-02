Driver given out of court disposal for possession of Class C substance following collision in Northampton
Police were called to Bailiff Street at around 11pm on Saturday (May 31), following a single-vehicle collision in Kettering Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the driver was given an out of court disposal for possession of a Class C substance. According to Gov.uk, Class C substances include anabolic steroids, benzodiazepines (diazepam), khat, nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and piperazines (BZP).
The spokeswoman added that there was also a separate incident at the same time involving a man who was found on the floor in Bailiff Street but no criminal offences were found to have been committed.