Driver given out of court disposal for possession of Class C substance following collision in Northampton

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:52 BST

A driver has been handed an out of court disposal for possession of a Class C substance, following a collision in Northampton.

Police were called to Bailiff Street at around 11pm on Saturday (May 31), following a single-vehicle collision in Kettering Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the driver was given an out of court disposal for possession of a Class C substance. According to Gov.uk, Class C substances include anabolic steroids, benzodiazepines (diazepam), khat, nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and piperazines (BZP).

The spokeswoman added that there was also a separate incident at the same time involving a man who was found on the floor in Bailiff Street but no criminal offences were found to have been committed.

