Driver charged with four offences after early morning stop by officers in Northampton

The 33-year-old has been charged with possession of a class A drug and more

By Alice Dyer
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:15pm

A man was arrested and charged with a number of offences after he was stopped by police in Northampton.

The incident happened in Towcester Road shortly after 5am on Saturday (February 18).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance, obstruct/resisting a police officer and possession of a Class A drug.”

The Corsa was stopped by police in Towcester Road. Photo: Northants Roads Policing Team.
Adam Darren Edward Cooper, aged 33, of Randall Drive, Milton Keynes, has been released on bail until March 28, 2023, when he is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court.”