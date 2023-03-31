News you can trust since 1931
Driver charged with causing death of motorist who was fixing a puncture on the A45

The 68-year-old will make his first appearance in court on Monday

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:50 BST
The A45 was closed for more than 12 hours following the incident. Image: Aperturenorthampton.com
The A45 was closed for more than 12 hours following the incident. Image: Aperturenorthampton.com
The A45 was closed for more than 12 hours following the incident. Image: Aperturenorthampton.com

Police have charged a 68-year-old man with causing the death of a driver who was changing a wheel by the side of the A45.

Daniel Pastaca, 26, from Cambridgeshire, was on the A45 westbound between Earls Barton and Great Billing on the evening of Sunday, February 27 last year.

He was hit and killed by a passing vehicle while fixing a puncture on his white Vauxhall Astra. He died on the scene of the incident.

Now officers have charged Stephen Colin Cook with causing Mr Pastaca’s death while driving without due care and attention and while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Cook, of Palmer Square, Northampton, is said to have had a blood alcohol reading of 107mg in 100ml of blood when he was behind the wheel of his VW Golf. The legal limit is 80mg.

He will make his first appearance before magistrates in Northampton on Monday (April 3).