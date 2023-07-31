News you can trust since 1931
Driver charged after he was caught behind the wheel on M1 in Northamptonshire 12 days after being banned

The 30-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed drug limit
By Carly Odell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:33 BST
The driver of the Passat was arrested and charged after being stopped by officers on the M1 in Northamptonshire. Photo: Twitter/PC 862 Aaron.

A man has been arrested and charged after he was caught driving on the M1 in Northamptonshire just 12 days after being banned.

Officers spotted a VW Passat with a broken windscreen on the motorway just after 10am on Sunday (July 30) so pulled over off the M1. Checks revealed the disqualification.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers followed a blue VW Passat on the M1 and directed it to stop at the Crick weighbridge.

“The driver was arrested and subsequently charged with driving while disqualified and driving without valid third-party insurance.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed drug limit and has been released under investigation in relation to this offence.”

Michael Cummings, aged 30, of Old Forge Drive, West Haddon, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 31).