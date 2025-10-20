Driver caught speeding at 104mph on Northampton A45 among these 23 cases in court

Local magistrates dealt with these cases involving offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, also including a woman who assaulted police officer, shoplifting from Home Bargains, theft of Samsung tablet, possession of cocaine…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 2

IULIA FRUNZA, aged 25, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, theft from a shop — on or in February 13, 2025, stole various items to the value of £222 belonging to Home Bargains; community order with 80 hours unpaid work.

EBENEZER ASIEDU, aged 20, of The Ridings Arcade, Northampton, theft of a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and a bank card of a value unknown; two counts of fraud by false representation — used a bank card without the owner’s permission; conditionally discharged for 24 months, compensation of £311.76, prosecution costs £85, surcharge to fund victim services £26.

ZAKI ABDI, aged 20, of Cherry Close, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £120, costs £85.

IULIA-LARISA PITGIGOI, aged 25, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, theft from a shop — on March 18, 2025, stole various Items to the value of £107.10 belonging to Tesco Express; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £107.10, costs £85.

KYLE MOUNTFORD, aged 26, of Desdemona Way, Brackley, drove on Pavilions Way, Brackley, while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 240 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KYLE MOUNTFORD, aged 26, of Desdemona Way, Brackley, committed an offence during operational period of a suspended sentence made for an offence of possession of a bladed article; fined £120.

GHEORGHE GOLEA, aged 29, of Lower Thrift Street, Northampton, drink driving on East Park Parade, Northampton — 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £692, costs £85, surcharge £277, disqualified for 44 months.

JAY TOWNSEND, aged 75, of Coverack Close, Northampton, drink driving on Archangel Square, Northampton — 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for 26 months,

DANIEL BATEMAN, aged 42, of Cotton Court, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; community order with 140 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, costs £85.

JACK MARCHANT, aged 26, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £120, costs £85.

CARL SALE, aged 44, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a flick knife — in a private place; Community order with alcohol treatment for six months, costs £85.

ARAN WHITLOCK, aged 30, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — crack cocaine; failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend two planned office visits; 12 weeks in prison.

SABIN BURTEA, aged 37, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified on on Campbell Street, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £50, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for three months.

■ These cases were heard on October 3

ROBBIE ROBERTS, aged 26, of Apollo Close, Daventry, Northamptonshire, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving on A45 near Dodford, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Billing Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to surrender to custody; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BIANCA STERLING, aged 37, of Melbourne Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £100.

EMMANUEL AGYEI, aged 35, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, drove a vehicle on on Lumbertubs Way, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £560, costs £200, surcharge £224, eight points.

COLLINS YEBOAH, aged 33, of Friars Court, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Cattle Market Road, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates; fined £146, costs £110, surcharge £58, three points.

MARTIN BOSS, aged 37, of Wallwin Close, Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle on The Lakes, Northampton, after refusal of grant / revocation of driving licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £160, costs £110, surcharge £64.

MUHAMMAD-MAHFUZUR RAHMAN, aged 20, of Dallington Road, Northampton, two counts of using a passenger vehicle on Walter Tull Way with tyres with insufficient tread; fined £103, costs £110, surcharge £41, three points.

ANDREW GRAVES, aged 45, of Booth Rise, Northampton, speeding on A45 Higham Road, Wellingborough to Rushden — 104mph exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £768, costs £110, surcharge £307, six points.

ZSOLT VAJNA, aged 34, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, speeding on M1 northbound, J16-17 — 58mph exceeding a temporary restriction of 50mph; fined £269, costs £110, surcharge £108, three points.

JACK COOMBS, aged 30, of Wheat Close, Daventry, speeding on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole — 79mph exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £600, costs £110, surcharge £240, six points.

CONNOR VICKERS, aged 28, of no fixed abode, committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for an offence of common assault; fined £120.

