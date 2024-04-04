Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was assaulted in a layby on the A14 westbound carriageway between Junction 1 and the M1 motorway.

Between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday, March 24, two males approached the driver of a lorry and asked for fuel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he refused, they became aggressive and assaulted him causing facial injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault

Police say the first suspect is described as white and wearing a grey tracksuit.

The second male was black and was wearing a black puffer jacket and blue jeans.

It is believed they were possibly in a black Mercedes C250 AMG Sport car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “The A14 would have been busy at this time of the day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the assault on dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.