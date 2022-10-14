Driver assaulted and robbed after confronting bike gang at Northampton A45 roundabout
Police appeal for witnesses as phone and wallet stolen near Riverside shops
A driver was assaulted and robbed after leaving his vehicle to confront a gang of bikers near a Northampton retail park.
Police revealed the victim had his wallet and phone stolen during the incident at the Riverside roundabout on the A45 on Sunday (October 9)
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “A large group of motorcyclists were gathered on the Riverside slip road on the A45 westbound between 3pm and 4pm.
“During this time, a man got out of his vehicle to challenge the riders over their anti-social behaviour resulting in them attacking him.”
It is thought the bike gang had travelled from the A6 in Rushden to the Riverside slip road and then towards the M1.
Officers want anyone who witnessed the attack, or saw the group riding on the A45 and may have dashcam footage, to call 101 using incident number 22000589073.