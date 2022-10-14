Driver assaulted and robbed after confronting bike gang at Northampton A45 roundabout

A driver was assaulted and robbed after leaving his vehicle to confront a gang of bikers near a Northampton retail park.

Police revealed the victim had his wallet and phone stolen during the incident at the Riverside roundabout on the A45 on Sunday (October 9)

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “A large group of motorcyclists were gathered on the Riverside slip road on the A45 westbound between 3pm and 4pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was attacked and robbed on the A45 near Northampton's Riverside Retail Park on Sunday (October 9)

“During this time, a man got out of his vehicle to challenge the riders over their anti-social behaviour resulting in them attacking him.”

It is thought the bike gang had travelled from the A6 in Rushden to the Riverside slip road and then towards the M1.