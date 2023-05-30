Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car ends up in bushes on A45 in Northampton

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after their car ended up in bushes off the A45 in Northampton.

The incident happened around 5am on Sunday (May 28) when a black BMW 520D was travelling west on the A45 Nene Valley Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the vehicle went into bushes near the Esso petrol station, close to Ecton.

The vehicle ended up in bushes off the A45 in Northampton. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.