Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car ends up in bushes on A45 in Northampton
The driver was also uninsured
A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after their car ended up in bushes off the A45 in Northampton.
The incident happened around 5am on Sunday (May 28) when a black BMW 520D was travelling west on the A45 Nene Valley Way.
Police say the vehicle went into bushes near the Esso petrol station, close to Ecton.
The driver was arrested and enquiries revealed that the driver was also uninsured. The vehicle was recovered.