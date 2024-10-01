Driver, 78, gets suspended sentence after Northampton crash leaves victim with 'serious long-term injuries'
According to court documents, Sarah Bevan was behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris which struck the victim in Sandhills Road, Whitehills, in November 2023, sending him flying into the air and causing serious long-term injuries.
Magistrates sentenced Ms Bevan to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, adding: "The offence is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.
Ms Bevan, of Carrgate, Brixworth, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving at Northampton Magistrates Court on September 24, 2024.
Ms Bevan, of Carrgate, Brixworth, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving at Northampton Magistrates Court on September 24, 2024.
"A few seconds of inattention caused a significant impact on the victim. He was struck by your vehicle and flung in the air, which caused serious long term injuries to him that continue to affect his life.” Alongside the suspended sentence, magistrates imposed an overnight curfew on Ms Bevan ordering her to stay at her home address between 9pm and 7am daily for 16 weeks, until January 9, 2025. She was also banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £154 and a contribution towards prosecution costs of £85.