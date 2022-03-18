A man escaped jail after admitting injuring two men in a hit and run in Northampton town centre.

Eddie Wanjohi, aged 23, was behind the wheel of a Seat Ibiza involved in the collision in Horsemarket in August last year.

Northampton magistrates heard the vehicle failed to stop after the incident at 3.25am.

Two men were injured in the hit and run in Horse Market last August

Wanjohi, of Aldwell Close in the town, later handed himself in and at a hearing on Monday (March 14) he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report the incident to police.

Magistrates gave Wanjohi a 15-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months but also ordered him to carry out 250 hours unpaid work as part of a community order.