Driver, 23, escapes jail after handing himself in following Northampton town centre hit and run
Magistrates order 250 hours unpaid work and compensation for two victims injured in collision with Seat Ibiza at 3.25am
A man escaped jail after admitting injuring two men in a hit and run in Northampton town centre.
Eddie Wanjohi, aged 23, was behind the wheel of a Seat Ibiza involved in the collision in Horsemarket in August last year.
Northampton magistrates heard the vehicle failed to stop after the incident at 3.25am.
Wanjohi, of Aldwell Close in the town, later handed himself in and at a hearing on Monday (March 14) he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report the incident to police.
Magistrates gave Wanjohi a 15-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months but also ordered him to carry out 250 hours unpaid work as part of a community order.
He was also ordered to pay a total of £1,240 compensation to the two injured men plus a £213 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.