Driver, 22, cops £1,500 court bill after being caught with no licence TWICE in ten weeks

A Northampton driver landed a two-year ban and a whopping fine after being caught driving without a licence and with no insurance TWICE in less than ten weeks.

Samir Catalin Stoica was caught behind the wheel of a Nissan Almera on the A45 at Wellingborough on February 25, 2019 — and again driving a Vauxhall Astra in Long Buckby on May 1.

On both occasions the 22-year-old had no licence and no insurance. The Astra also had no MoT.

Stoica headed to magistrates court after being caught without a licence twice

Stoica, of Poole Street, Northampton, landed six penalty points for each offence leading to an automatic totting-up disqualification from holding a licence.

He was convicted of the two offences in late 2019 and January 2020 and sentenced last month.