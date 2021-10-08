Driver, 22, cops £1,500 court bill after being caught with no licence TWICE in ten weeks
Repeat offender lands in double trouble with fines and disqualification
A Northampton driver landed a two-year ban and a whopping fine after being caught driving without a licence and with no insurance TWICE in less than ten weeks.
Samir Catalin Stoica was caught behind the wheel of a Nissan Almera on the A45 at Wellingborough on February 25, 2019 — and again driving a Vauxhall Astra in Long Buckby on May 1.
On both occasions the 22-year-old had no licence and no insurance. The Astra also had no MoT.
Stoica, of Poole Street, Northampton, landed six penalty points for each offence leading to an automatic totting-up disqualification from holding a licence.
He was convicted of the two offences in late 2019 and January 2020 and sentenced last month.
Magistrates also handed Stoica two fines of £660 which added to costs and a surcharge took the total to £1,537.