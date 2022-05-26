Magistrates banned a drink-driver for 15 months over a Northampton crash that left a pensioner seriously injured.

The 74-year-old victim was taken to Coventry’s University Hospital after the collision with a blue Peugeot Spirit MPV driven by Paulin Kaceli in Kingsthorpe High Street at around 12.50pm on September 11, 2021.

Northampton magistrates heard tests showed Kaceli had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

According to police, the Peugeot collided with a parked Mini Cooper. A Nissan Juke and a second Mini were also damaged in the crash.

Crash investigators believe the injured woman had been standing alongside the first Mini.

Kaceli, aged 53, of Birch Barn Way, admitted drink-driving and driving without due care and attention at a hearing earlier this month.