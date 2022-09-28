Drink-driver who mowed down four teens celebrating end of A-Levels jailed at Northampton Crown Court

A drunk driver who mowed down four teenagers and carried an 18-year-old for a quarter-of-a-mile with his head stuck in the windscreen, has been jailed at Northampton Crown Court.

Hugo Andre Nunes Fernandes, 36, overtook another car while careering onto the wrong side of the road and ploughed into the friends as they celebrated the end of their A -Level exams this summer.

The horrific hit-and-run — captured on a CCTV video which was shown in court — happened as the two boys and two girls walked on a zebra crossing in Corby at 11.25pm on June 24.

Hugo Andre Nunes Fernandes was sentenced to seven years for seriously injuring four teens in a hit and run in June

Footage showed Fernandes overtake the stopped car and smash into the group at 31.5mph, sending them flying into the air.

One of the boys, aged 18, had his head stuck in the car’s broken windscreen and was carried for a quarter-of-a-mile before being flung into the road.

He was rushed to hospital and placed in an induced coma while the two girls and another boy, all 18, suffered critical injuries including multiple smashed bones.

Fernandes dumped the car at a boating lake and was arrested nearby. Tests showed he was two-and-a-half times over the limit.

He admitted three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm, drink-driving and driving without insurance.

On Tuesday (September 27) Fernandes, of Samuel Place, Corby was jailed for seven years, one month by Her Honour Rebecca Crane.

The judge said: “This has been a harrowing case to listen to.”

In a victim impact statement, the mum of the boy who was carried on the car bonnet, said: “He could have died right there and then.

“They are a lovely group of young people on the cusp of adult life.

“We were told by the doctors that they didn’t know if he would make it. I was inconsolable. My whole world fell apart in that room.

“We spent weeks by his bedside in critical care while he was unconscious. It was hard to breathe, let alone carry on.”

The court heard Fernandes had eight previous convictions for incidents including drink-driving, assault, driving while disqualified and resisting arrest.

On the night of the incident, he was awaiting a court date for a previous drink-driving incident in April.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Catling, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “This was a shocking case and it’s difficult for many to believe that Fernandes did not stop to check on these young people at any point during the incident.

“This group of friends were enjoying a night out to celebrate the end of their A-level exams and the end of their time at school — having fun and looking forward to the next stage in their lives.

"They were crossing this road safely when Fernandes drove dangerously on the wrong side of the road and crashed into them.

“His actions had devastating consequences that night which are still being felt today. One of the young men involved, an exceptionally bright and kind boy, remains in a care facility learning to walk and talk again.