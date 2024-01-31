Drink driver spared prison after seven minutes of 'pure stupidity' in Northampton including 80mph in a 30mph zone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink driver has been spared prison after seven minutes of “recklessness" in Northampton, including reaching speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone.

Connor Newton, of Barnwell Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on January 4 after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol as well as driving dangerously, failing to stop for police officers and driving without insurance, at an earlier court hearing.

The charges relate to November 12, 2023 when police officers observed poor driving behaviour from Newton as he drove along Bedford Road before turning into Booth Lane at around 3.40am.

Officers signalled to the 24-year-old to stop but instead of pulling over, he sped off, reaching speeds of up to 80mph along Booth Lane North, where he overshot the junction with Kettering Road and crashed on to a grass verge, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Despite clearly damaging the BMW, which now had smoke coming from its nearside, Newton drove off back down Booth Lane North, once again driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit, and in an erratic manner.

After driving the wrong way around the roundabout junction with Grange Road, Newton lost control of the vehicle again, this time spinning several times before coming to rest next to a bus stop.

With the front bumper now hanging off and a deflated front tyre, Newton still refused to stop, and he headed along St Gregory’s Road towards Lumbertubs Way, struggling to control the vehicle as it drifted towards the kerb.

As he continued to attempt to escape capture, Newton reversed the BMW – which he had borrowed from a friend – twice into the pursuing police cars causing damage, and once he had reached Lumbertubs Way, he drove on the wrong side of the road against the oncoming traffic.

Newton eventually ran from the vehicle into nearby bushes where he was arrested. In custody, he provided an evidential breath sample of 40 micrograms – the legal drink drive limit which is 35mg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Following sentencing, PC Michael Hollowell of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Seven minutes of pure stupidity and sheer recklessness by Connor Newton was totally irresponsible and not welcome on our roads.

“It was more by luck than judgement that his actions did not cause a serious collision. He not only put his own life at risk but that of his passenger and the innocent road users, who were faced with Newton driving towards them on the wrong side of the carriageway.

“Reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains the priority for Northamptonshire Police and our partners at the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, and I’m pleased the courts have dealt with this driver robustly.”