Drink driver nearly four times over the limit fined and banned among these 21 cases at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

This round-up of court cases also includes some involving an assault on a police officer, threatening behaviour, possession of cannabis and cocaine, drunk and disorderly, shoplifting from Home Bargains, Co-op, Poundstretcher and One Stop…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 14

KARL NORRIS, aged 38, of Manor Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

CRAIG SMITH, aged 22, Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Billing Road, Northampton; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

HARRY FREUND, aged 19, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Victoria Promenade, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, six points.

R & G DRAPER HAULAGE LTD, of East Street, Long Buckby, kept a large goods vehicle having made a Statutory Off-Road Notification declaration, used a heavy goods vehicle when the HGV Road user levy had not been paid; fined £2,500, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £373.24, surcharge £1,000, costs £170.

■ These cases were heard on August 15

LOGAN BARTLAM, aged 26, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, common assault of a police officer, assault by beating of a special constable, drunk and disorderly in a public place, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £80, compensation of £350, surcharge £154.

CAITLIN JEYNES, aged 23, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, sent communication / article of an indecent / offensive nature; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation £300, surcharge £26.

JOSIAH SWABY, aged 18, of Narrowboat Lane, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a locking knife — in a public place; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

MEDHANIE HAROGOT, aged 20, of St Matthew’s Parade, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on sex offenders register by failing to renotify within three days following release from HMP Doncaster; 30 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs, £85.

GABRIEL COLEZEA, aged 36, of Edith Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole household cleaning items to the value of £35 belonging to Home Bargains, going equipped for theft; 12 weeks in prison, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 16

LIONEL MOYO, aged 39, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £300.

EDGARD BALAZS, aged 36, of Franklin Crescent, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, failed to surrender to custody; fined £200, compensation of £80, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 18

CHRISTOPHER PATTERSON, aged 42, of Well Lane, Welton, drink driving on Welton Road, Braunston — 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; drove a vehicle without due care and attention; fined £1,153. community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months.

BLAKE AUSTIN TIMMS, aged 22, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in private place — a knuckle duster and a flick knife; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £85.

JEMMA DOUGLAS, aged 30, of Tenby Road, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on January 18, 2025, stole food items to the value of £216.70 belonging to Co-op, on January 18 stole washing products to the value of £74.70 belonging to Savers, on March 1 stole items to the value of £141.40 belonging to One Stop, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of £432.80, costs £85,

SEBASTIAN SHARP, aged 21, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drug driving on Vernon Walk, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, used a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury — bumper was insecure or damaged, having projections or jagged edges likely to cause injury; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

ABUL KALAM, aged 28, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, drink driving on Broad Street, Northampton — 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £400, disqualified for 12 months.

STEVEN EAGLE, aged 37, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £120, costs £85.

JACK KING, aged 22, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £233, costs £85.

RICHARD DUNKLEY, aged 36, of no fixed abode, three counts of theft from a shop — on June 15, 2025, stole deodorant products to the value of £9.54 belonging to Poundstretcher, on July 1 stole multiple items to the value of £71.85 belonging to One Stop, on July 22 stole meat to the value of £16.60 belonging to One Stop, failed to surrender to custody; seven weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £97.99, costs £170.

DANIEL BAGE, aged 41, of Auctioneers Court, Northampton, assault by beating of a paramedic emergency worker; fined £40, compensation of £50.

CRISTIAN SCLIFOS, aged 34, of Church Green, Northampton, drink driving on Grafton Street, Northampton — 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

