Drink driver more than double the limit jailed after leading police on chase through Northampton town centre

A drink driver, caught at more than double the legal limit, has been jailed after he led police on a chase through Northampton town centre.

Del Field, of Chiltern Avenue, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 14 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously and when alcohol was above the limit.

The 40-year-old was spotted driving a white Renault Kangoo van at excessive speed in Bedford Road, at about 3.20pm on Sunday January 19, this year.

Officers activated blue lights and sirens to indicate for the driver to stop, however despite initially pulling over the driver ignored the officer’s instruction to turn off the vehicle’s engine and drove off, according to Northamptonshire Police.

A pursuit followed and Field, drove towards the town centre. His driving became more reckless as he failed to comply with red traffic lights, mounted the kerb and attempted dangerous overtakes.

After being caught in traffic in Bants Lane, the pursing officers used their vehicles to stop the van, and Field was arrested after he failed to provide a roadside breath test.

Once in custody, Field provided an evidential breath sample of 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml breath – more than twice the legal limit which is 35mg.

Arresting officer PC Tom Cottle of the Roads Policing Team said: “Driving at excess speeds is dangerous, however knowingly doing this when you are over the prescribed alcohol level to drive is just pure recklessness.

“We see the devastating effects of those who use our roads illegally and irresponsibly, and so it is always disappointing to see that there are still people who choose to put themselves and innocent members of the public at risk.

“Reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains a priority for Northamptonshire Police and our partners at the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, and I’m pleased the courts have dealt with this driver robustly.”

Field was sentenced to seven months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years. He has also been ordered to pay a surcharge of £187 upon his release from prison.