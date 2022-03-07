Northampton drink-driver failed to stop after Christmas Eve collision with ambulance

A drunk-driver failed to stop after colliding with an ambulance on Christmas Eve.

Darryl Emmerson, aged 50, admitted being nearly three times over the limit when he was behind the wheel of a Renault Clio in Northampton Lane North, Moulton.

Tests later revealed 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Emmerson was nearly three times over the limit following the crash in Moulton on Christmas Eve

Emerson, of East Leys Street, Northampton, also admitted failing to stop following an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle.

Northampton magistrates banned Emerson from driving for 42 months and ordered him to pay £190 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

The incident occurred during a Northamptonshire Police safety campaign which ran throughout December and resulted in 83 motorists charged with being over the drink-drive limit.

Drivers who cause a death while driving under the influence of drink or drugs faces up to 14 years’ imprisonment. If they’re fortunate not to be involved in a collision, if caught, they risk up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban.

However, The Institute of Advanced Motorists calculate that a drink or drug drive conviction could costs up to £70,000 because of fines, solicitors fees, increase in the cost of car insurance and losing a job.