Northampton drink-driver who crashed into parked car had two kids on board who were not wearing seatbelts
Magistrates hand down suspended jail sentence and order to seek help for alcohol addiction following Barrack Road collision
A drink-driver was double the limit with two kids in his car not wearing seatbelts when he crashed in Northampton.
Northampton magistrates heard on Monday (February 14) how 36-year-old Daniel Adam Hearn also had no valid licence and no insurance at the time of a collision with a parked Nissan Qashqai in Barrack Road on October 2 last year.
Blood tests later revealed 218 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.
Officers found two children among the passengers of the Ford Focus but neither were wearing seatbelts.
Hearn, of St Andrew’s Street, Northampton, pleaded guilty and was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months, banned from driving for three years and told to seek help for alcohol dependency.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay a total of £546 in compensation, costs and a surcharge to fund victim services after he admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.