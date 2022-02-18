A drink-driver was double the limit with two kids in his car not wearing seatbelts when he crashed in Northampton.

Northampton magistrates heard on Monday (February 14) how 36-year-old Daniel Adam Hearn also had no valid licence and no insurance at the time of a collision with a parked Nissan Qashqai in Barrack Road on October 2 last year.

Blood tests later revealed 218 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Hearn was given a suspended sentence at Northampton Magistrates' Court

Officers found two children among the passengers of the Ford Focus but neither were wearing seatbelts.

Hearn, of St Andrew’s Street, Northampton, pleaded guilty and was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months, banned from driving for three years and told to seek help for alcohol dependency.