Drink-driver caught FOUR TIMES over the limit TWICE in 49 days spared jail by Northampton magistrates

Northampton magistrates allowed a serial drink-driver to escape jail after he blew more than four times the legal limit TWICE in the space of seven weeks.

Christopher Higham was sentenced to a total 26 weeks in jail — but, according to court documents, had the punishment suspended for two years after pledging to address alcohol misuse and seek treatment for addiction during a strict supervision period.

Higham was already banned from driving when police stopped him behind the wheel of an Audi A4 in Brackley Road, Towcester, on June 8 this year.

Magistrates issued a suspended sentence to a drink-driver caught more than four times over the limit TWICE in seven weeks. Library picture

Tests later revealed 154 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath.

The legal limit for alcohol is 35mg per 100ml of breath.

Court documents also showed the 51-year-old was stopped AGAIN in the same vehicle in Watling Street on July 26 when, this time, breath tests showed 146mg of alcohol per 100ml.

Higham, of Northgate, Towcester, pleaded guilty to both charges of drink-driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance at a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month.

He also admitted possession of a quantity of cocaine when he was stopped on July 27 for which he was jailed for two weeks, suspended for two years, running concurrent with consecutive terms of 16 weeks and 10 weeks for drink-driving.