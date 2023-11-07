Drink driver avoids prison after driving wrong way on Northampton dual carriageway
A drink driver who drove the the wrong way down a busy Northampton dual carriageway while nearly three times over the limit has been spared prison.
Ruth Mwangi, of Doulton Close in Redhouse, Swindon appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 31, where she pleaded guilty to a single charge of drink driving.
The 49-year-old was spotted driving a Peugeot 3008 against the flow of traffic along Danes Camp Way in the early hours of Saturday, October 14 this year.
When stopped by police officers, she told them that she was lost and was trying to drive home to Wiltshire – a 70-mile journey which would have taken her nearly two hours to complete.
Police say, when she was asked to get out of the car, Mwangi was unable to stand, and she was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the legal limit.
Once in custody, she provided a breath sample of 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.
Arresting officer PC Tom Clarke of Northamptonshire Police said: “If we hadn’t come across Ruth Mwangi by chance, she would have continued to attempt to drive home to Swindon.
“A 70-mile journey in which she would have needed to negotiate major trunk roads as well as many rural routes. She not only put her own life in incredible danger but also risked the lives of other innocent road users.
“Getting behind the wheel – nearly three times over the limit – is purely selfish and reckless and could have had devastating consequences not only for Mwangi but for her loved ones left behind.”
Mwangi was disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Northamptonshire Police take part in an annual campaign over the festive period whereby those charged with drink driving are named publicly, in a bid to deter people who have had a drink from getting behind the wheel. This is part of a a hard-line approach the force has taken in recent years.