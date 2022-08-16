Drink-driver avoids jail after causing ‘near death experience’ for two pedestrians in Northampton town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton man has been given a suspended prison sentence after hitting two pedestrians with his car whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Evaldus Stankus, aged 30, of Mallard Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, August 16 after pleading guilty to driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and dangerous driving.

The court heard that - on April 3, 2022 at 4am - Stankus was seen exiting a nightclub on Bridge Street before getting behind the wheel of a black Mercedes.

CCTV footage captured the driver speeding out of Bridge Street towards Victoria Gardens, emerging straight out of a give-way junction and driving into a curb, causing substantial damage to the vehicle and leaving a lot of debris in the road.

Sally Hopson, prosecuting, said that two pedestrians - crossing Bridge Street - were three-quarters across the road when they saw Stankus’ car travelling towards them at speed.

The court heard that, despite the pedestrians quickly crossing the road in a bid to avoid the vehicle, the Mercedes collided with them after mounting the curb at 30mph.

Ms Hopson said: “They knew the vehicle was going to hit them and they had no alternative route out of there. The vehicle collided with her and she went over the bonnet, she was winded and could not breathe, she was in immediate pain and could not stand up.”

Both pedestrians - a man and a woman - were taken to hospital, where the woman was treated for back and head injuries and the man was treated for injuries to his leg - the court heard.

The woman, in a victim personal statement, said: “All I had been doing was walking home from work and I was not expecting to be nearly killed just for doing that. The driver did not even stop to help me.”

The male pedestrian, in a statement, described the collision as “a near death experience.”

The court heard that, after the collision with the two pedestrians, Stankus continued to drive his vehicle before being involved in another collision at Derngate. Police then tracked the defendant and arrested him two hours after the first collision.

Ms Hopson said that Stankus was asked to provide a specimen of breath at the police station, where he was found to have 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Stankus gave a no comment interview to police and claimed his friend was driving the vehicle, despite still being in the driver’s seat of his car at the time - the court heard.

Bye Gokhool, in mitigation, told the court that Stankus has been living in the UK for seven years and has no previous convictions. He added that Stankus lives with his sister, who relies on him to contribute to rent payments, and he sends more than half of his earnings to his disabled 55-year-old mother in Lithuania, who is “heavily financially dependent” on him.

Mr Gokhool said: “He has been out of trouble for the last seven years and it was out of character behaviour that night.

“He feels remorse for what has happened and, when he reflects now, he said he should have stopped and tried to help them.”

Recorder Moretto, sentencing, said: “It is staggering that no one died or was not more seriously injured.”

Stankus was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for dangerous driving, four months imprisonment for driving with excess alcohol and two months for failing to stop after a collision.

All three prison sentences have been suspended for two years and will run concurrently, meaning that Stankus will serve a total of 10 months in custody if he breaches his suspended sentence.

Recorder Moretto continued: “It is miraculous there were no serious injuries and that is why you have not been charged with more serious offences.”

“People have a right not to be in danger when they are walking on the pavement but this is your first offence. There are no other previous convictions and there is no suggestion you have done anything like this before.”

Stankus was additionally ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and made subject to a curfew from 8pm to 5am for the next 12 months.