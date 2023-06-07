More than 90 incidents of vehicle interference in Northamptonshire were reported to police in May, which is more than double the amount from the same month in 2022.

Over recent weeks, Northamptonshire Police says it has seen a countywide increase in reports of offenders trying car doors, including on driveways and behind locked gates, and often finding insecure vehicles.

During May the force logged 95 such reports, which is the highest figure recorded since January 2022.

Northamptonshire Police is warning drivers about an increase in vehicle interference reports.

With work underway to identify and arrest those responsible, police are reminding owners and drivers of the need to leave their vehicles secure and as empty as possible, with nothing left on show and all valuables removed.

Carole Jones, crime prevention team leader for the force, said: “While the only ones responsible for this kind of vehicle crime are the ones trying door handles and stealing from people’s cars, we’re keen to remind people how important it is to always lock your vehicle, and the simple steps you can take to make it less attractive to would-be thieves.

“Wherever you park up, before you get out, just take a look around inside your vehicle - take anything of value with you, and don’t leave anything on show – sadly even a carrier bag or handful of loose change can be enough to prompt someone to break in.

“It’s worth getting into the habit of double-checking you’ve locked the doors before you leave your vehicle too.”