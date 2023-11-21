Dog walkers assaulted after 'verbal exchange' with man at Irchester Country Park
Two dog walkers were assaulted after an altercation with another pet owner at Irchester Country Park.
Today (November 21) police released an image of a wanted man as part of their investigation into the incident, which took place on October 28.
Between 5.30pm and 6.15pm a couple visited the park to walk their dog which was off the lead and was chased by another dog, which was also off its lead.
There was a verbal exchange between the couple and the other dog owner which escalated to a physical altercation in which the man and woman were assaulted.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 23000669622 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”