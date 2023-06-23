News you can trust since 1931
Dog walker verbally abused driver before punching him in the head in Northampton neighbourhood

The victim was left with an ear injury
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

A dog walker verbally abused a driver before punching him during an incident in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 8.15am on Saturday, June 17, in St Crispin Drive.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was driving when he stopped close to the pedestrian access to Thompson Close, to give way to oncoming traffic.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.Police are now appealing for witnesses.
“As he did so, a male dog walker began to verbally abuse him about his driving, before punching the victim in the head, causing an injury to his ear.

“The suspect is described as a white man aged 40-50, of slim build, with short dark hair and tanned skin. He wore a white t-shirt and dark shorts, and was walking a fluffy brown dog.”

The suspect walked away towards St Crispin park, towards the junction with Kent Road, police say.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000372680.