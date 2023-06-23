Dog walker verbally abused driver before punching him in the head in Northampton neighbourhood

A dog walker verbally abused a driver before punching him during an incident in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 8.15am on Saturday, June 17, in St Crispin Drive.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was driving when he stopped close to the pedestrian access to Thompson Close, to give way to oncoming traffic.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

“As he did so, a male dog walker began to verbally abuse him about his driving, before punching the victim in the head, causing an injury to his ear.

“The suspect is described as a white man aged 40-50, of slim build, with short dark hair and tanned skin. He wore a white t-shirt and dark shorts, and was walking a fluffy brown dog.”

The suspect walked away towards St Crispin park, towards the junction with Kent Road, police say.

