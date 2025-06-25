Dog walker urged to come forward as 'matter of urgency' after potentially witnessing crime in Northampton

A dog walker is being urged to come forward as a “matter of urgency”, after potentially witnessing a crime in Northampton.

Officers are investigating an incident involving a man and woman, near to a body of water between Edgar Mobbs Way and St James, on May 31.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers believe that this incident, which took place between 9pm and 9.45pm, may have been witnessed by a person walking a black and white dog, and would like to speak to them as a matter of urgency.”

The dog walker is encouraged to come forward and speak to police so if this is you, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number: 25000315868.