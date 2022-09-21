Dog walker flees man dressed all in black who indecently exposed himself in Northampton
Police warn public to be on lookout
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man dressed all in black indecently exposed himself to a woman walking her dog in Northampton.
According to Northamptonshire Police, the victim crossed paths with an unknown male on a footbridge in Kingsthorpe Fields at around 5.20pm on September 7.
A spokesman confirmed: “As she passed him, she looked back and the man indecently exposed himself. He then appeared to start following the woman before she ran off towards Mill Lane.”
Police say the man had a tanned complexion, aged about 30, 5ft 7in and average build with black spikey hair. He was wearing black trousers, a black t-shirt with neon writing on the back and glasses. He had a black drawstring bag.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident or spotted a man matching their description in the area by calling 101 using incident number 22000522003 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.