Dog walker attacked after being approached by two males on quad bikes in Bradlaugh fields
Detectives investigating an assault and robbery in Northampton are appealing for witnesses and information.
Between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, October 28, a man was walking his dog in Bradlaugh Fields, between Morrisons and the path leading to Spinney Hill Road, when two males approached on small quad bikes.
A verbal argument broke out when the dog walker began to film the pair, who stopped and approached him on foot to take his phone, assaulting him by kicking and punching him to the ground.
The victim then followed the pair and tried to prevent them leaving the area, when one male took the seat off his quad bike. The victim was then struck with the metal seat post, causing injuries which required hospital treatment.
The man’s phone was returned to him before the quad bike riders left the area via Morrisons, travelling up Kettering Road towards the Spinney Hill pub.
The suspects are described as two black males, both wearing helmets.
Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000672171 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.