Dog walker argument turns into physical altercation at Northampton beauty spot

An argument between two dog walkers at a Northampton beauty spot turned into a physical altercation – and police are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened on Tuesday (April 29) at around 7.20pm on a footpath through Bradlaugh Fields, close to Birkdale Close.

Police say a man walking his dog got into a verbal argument with another man walking three dogs.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This escalated into a physical altercation, before the suspect walked away making comments.

“There were several other people in the area at the time and police are appealing for them to come forward as potential witnesses.

“The suspect is described as a white man aged in his mid-30s, of slim muscular build with mousy brown hair and tattoos on both arms, who spoke with an English accent.

“He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts and was walking three dogs described as miniature huskies – one red and white and the other two grey and white.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000246483.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.