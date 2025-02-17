Dog owners warned to keep pets under control after death of sheep in Northamptonshire field

Dog owners are being warned to keep their pet on a lead and under control after the death of a sheep in a Northamptonshire field.

The sheep was killed between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday February 5, in a field near to Welford Reservoir.

Police say the sheep was attacked by a dog, believed to be a Doberman, that was with two men and a woman.

Rural Crime Sergeant Abigail Anstead, who is investigating this incident, is reminding owners that they have a responsibility to keep their pets under control.

She said: “Whether farmer or pet owner, the death of an animal is devastating, but all of this is completely avoidable if people walking dogs keep them on a lead and under control around livestock.”

Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 356 of 06/02/25.