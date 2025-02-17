Dog owners warned to keep pets under control after death of sheep in Northamptonshire field

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dog owners are being warned to keep their pet on a lead and under control after the death of a sheep in a Northamptonshire field.

The sheep was killed between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday February 5, in a field near to Welford Reservoir.

Police say the sheep was attacked by a dog, believed to be a Doberman, that was with two men and a woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rural Crime Sergeant Abigail Anstead, who is investigating this incident, is reminding owners that they have a responsibility to keep their pets under control.

The incident happened in a field close to Welford Reservoir.The incident happened in a field close to Welford Reservoir.
The incident happened in a field close to Welford Reservoir.

She said: “Whether farmer or pet owner, the death of an animal is devastating, but all of this is completely avoidable if people walking dogs keep them on a lead and under control around livestock.”

Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 356 of 06/02/25.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice