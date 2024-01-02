Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Information is being sought after a female pedestrian was bitten by a French bulldog while using a path in Barton Seagrave on Thursday, December 28.

A couple using the Barton Seagrave Pathway, between Polwell Lane and Barton Road, went to walk past a man walking the dog when it jumped up and bit the woman on her leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place between 10am and 10.30am.

Northants Police file picture /National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 10am and 10.30am on Thursday, December 28, a couple were walking along the Barton Seagrave Pathway, between Polwell Lane and Barton Road, when they went to pass a man walking a blue/grey coloured French bulldog on an extendable lead.

“The man stepped aside from the path to let the couple pass, and as they did so the dog jumped up at the woman, biting her on the leg causing bruising and puncture wounds.

“There were other people in the area at the time of the incident and police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.”