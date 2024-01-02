Dog bites woman - appeal for witnesses after Barton Seagrave incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Information is being sought after a female pedestrian was bitten by a French bulldog while using a path in Barton Seagrave on Thursday, December 28.
A couple using the Barton Seagrave Pathway, between Polwell Lane and Barton Road, went to walk past a man walking the dog when it jumped up and bit the woman on her leg.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place between 10am and 10.30am.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 10am and 10.30am on Thursday, December 28, a couple were walking along the Barton Seagrave Pathway, between Polwell Lane and Barton Road, when they went to pass a man walking a blue/grey coloured French bulldog on an extendable lead.
“The man stepped aside from the path to let the couple pass, and as they did so the dog jumped up at the woman, biting her on the leg causing bruising and puncture wounds.
“There were other people in the area at the time of the incident and police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.”
Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.