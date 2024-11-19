Dog attack in Northamptonshire village leaves woman with puncture wound

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Witnesses are being sought after a woman was bitten by a dog in the grounds of Grendon Cricket Club in Easton Way, Grendon.

Between 4pm and 4.30pm on Saturday, November 2, a woman was bitten on the calf, causing a puncture wound.

A police spokesman said: “The incident occurred when the woman walked her dog and came across another dog walker, who had two small black and white dogs with rough coats, in the field.

"Concerned for her dog, the woman in her 60s picked it up, and one of the other dogs attacked her before the other woman shouted at her, putting her in fear of her own safety.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

The owner of the offending dog is described as white and in her late 60s to early 70s, about 5ft 4ins, and of a slim build with blonde hair in a bob style. She was wearing all black with a black calf length puffer jacket.

Officers investigating this incident would like to speak to the owner of the dog or anyone who may recognise her description or the two small dogs.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the dog are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000656089 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.