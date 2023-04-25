News you can trust since 1931
Dog and owner injured by canine in Saturday afternoon incident at Abington Park

CCTV image released of people who could help police

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

A dog and an owner were injured in a canine attack in a Northampton park.

The incident happened on Saturday April 22 between 4.20pm and 4.40pm in Abington Park.

Police say a large dog attacked a smaller dog, biting and shaking it. The dog suffered wounds requiring treatment. The owner suffered puncture wounds.

Police believe the people pictured have information relevant to the investigation.Police believe the people pictured have information relevant to the investigation.
Officers believe the people pictured in the image have relevant information. They, or anyone who recognises them, should call police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000242395.