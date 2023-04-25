Dog and owner injured by canine in Saturday afternoon incident at Abington Park
CCTV image released of people who could help police
A dog and an owner were injured in a canine attack in a Northampton park.
The incident happened on Saturday April 22 between 4.20pm and 4.40pm in Abington Park.
Police say a large dog attacked a smaller dog, biting and shaking it. The dog suffered wounds requiring treatment. The owner suffered puncture wounds.
Officers believe the people pictured in the image have relevant information. They, or anyone who recognises them, should call police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000242395.