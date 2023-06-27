Documents and food stolen from Northampton home during early hours break-in

Documents and food were stolen from a Northampton home during an early hours break-in.

The incident happened between 3am and 4.30am on Saturday (June 24) in Stimpson Avenue, Abington.

Northamptonshire Police say it is believed the offenders left via the rear garden, going down an alleyway leading to Monks Park Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses.