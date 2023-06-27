News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Documents and food stolen from Northampton home during early hours break-in

Police believe suspects left via the garden and want down an alleyway
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read

Documents and food were stolen from a Northampton home during an early hours break-in.

The incident happened between 3am and 4.30am on Saturday (June 24) in Stimpson Avenue, Abington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police say it is believed the offenders left via the rear garden, going down an alleyway leading to Monks Park Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

Anyone with information about the break-in, including relevant CCTV, smart-doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000387357.