Documents and food stolen from Northampton home during early hours break-in
Police believe suspects left via the garden and want down an alleyway
Documents and food were stolen from a Northampton home during an early hours break-in.
The incident happened between 3am and 4.30am on Saturday (June 24) in Stimpson Avenue, Abington.
Northamptonshire Police say it is believed the offenders left via the rear garden, going down an alleyway leading to Monks Park Road.
Anyone with information about the break-in, including relevant CCTV, smart-doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000387357.