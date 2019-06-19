Do you recognise this man? CCTV appeal after car and cash stolen in Northampton burglaries

A CCTV image has been released of a man police wish to speak to following two burglaries in Northampton last night.

The incidents happened between 9pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 18) and 5am this morning (Wednesday) in Lindisfarne Way and Buckingham Close, East Hunsbury

The unknown offenders gained access to two houses, stealing cash from the Lindisfarne Way property as well as cash and a white Ford Fiesta from the Buckingham Close one.

The offenders also stole a bicycle outside a separate address in Lindisfarne Way.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image could help them with their enquiries and are encouraging him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact them on 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.