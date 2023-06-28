News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Do you know where your children are? Police plea after 'repeated' anti-social behaviour in Northampton

According to police officers, the behaviour is putting “the local community in fear”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST

Police officers in Northampton town centre are issuing a warning following “repeated” anti-social behaviour in the area.

Northamptonshire Police says that in the past month, a group of young people aged 15-18 have been committing a number of offences including incidents of theft, public order, accessing high buildings in dangerous circumstances, and assaulting police officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result of this behaviour, four Community Protection Warnings (CPW) and five Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABC) have been issued and a dispersal order is now in place due to the “distress caused to local businesses and members of the public”.

Police are issuing a warning after "repeated" anti-social behaviour in Northampton.Police are issuing a warning after "repeated" anti-social behaviour in Northampton.
Police are issuing a warning after "repeated" anti-social behaviour in Northampton.
Most Popular

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Warren said: “The anti-social behaviour that is taking place in the town centre is being perpetrated by the same group of young people and it’s escalating to such a point that robust police action, including making arrests, is the only avenue we have left.

“The behaviour of this group is putting the local community in fear. It’s making staff who work in local businesses dread coming to work and members of the public visiting the town not wanting to make the trip in.

“This is completely unacceptable and I want to implore the parents and guardians of these children to please speak to them and explain to them the distress they are causing before we have to arrest them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour, can report it to police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.