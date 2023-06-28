Do you know where your children are? Police plea after 'repeated' anti-social behaviour in Northampton

Police officers in Northampton town centre are issuing a warning following “repeated” anti-social behaviour in the area.

Northamptonshire Police says that in the past month, a group of young people aged 15-18 have been committing a number of offences including incidents of theft, public order, accessing high buildings in dangerous circumstances, and assaulting police officers.

As a result of this behaviour, four Community Protection Warnings (CPW) and five Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABC) have been issued and a dispersal order is now in place due to the “distress caused to local businesses and members of the public”.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Warren said: “The anti-social behaviour that is taking place in the town centre is being perpetrated by the same group of young people and it’s escalating to such a point that robust police action, including making arrests, is the only avenue we have left.

“The behaviour of this group is putting the local community in fear. It’s making staff who work in local businesses dread coming to work and members of the public visiting the town not wanting to make the trip in.

“This is completely unacceptable and I want to implore the parents and guardians of these children to please speak to them and explain to them the distress they are causing before we have to arrest them.”

