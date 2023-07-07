Do you know this man? Police think he might have information about criminal damage in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for help to identify a man they believe may have information regarding an incident of criminal damage in Northampton.

At about 2.15pm on Sunday, June 18, a man threw a brick at the windscreen of black Audi Q2 parked in Lower Hester Street, causing it to smash. He then ran off towards St Andrews Road.

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Police want to talk to this man about criminal damage in Northampton

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.