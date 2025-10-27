Do you know this man? Police investigating robbery at Northampton store want to speak to him

By David Summers
Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:26 GMT
Police believe this man may have information about a robbery in which a member of staff was assaulted at a store in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police are investigating a robbery at the Co-op store in Dragonfly Way, Northampton, and are appealing for help to identify him.

A spokesperson said: “Between 11am and 11.45am on Wednesday, August 13, a man assaulted a member of staff as he tried to leave the store without paying for confectionary that he had concealed in his bag.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.

“Please quote incident number 25000475571 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.

