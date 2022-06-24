Do you know these men? Police want to talk to them about serious assault in Northampton

Police officers have released an image of two men who they believe may have information regarding an incident in Northampton town centre.

Between 10.20pm and 10.30pm on Thursday, June 23, a man was seriously assaulted, as he walked with a friend from Upper Bath Street towards an underpass to Greyfriars.

Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.

Police want to talk to these two men