Distraction theft saw teenagers' phones stolen from table at Northampton restaurant

A man showed the teenagers a piece of paper. They then realised their phones had gone
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Jun 2023, 20:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 20:36 BST

Phones were stolen from a table at a Northampton restaurant during a 'distraction theft’.

At around 2.30pm on Saturday, May 13, a teenage girl and boy were in a restaurant in Gold Street when they were approached by two men who showed them pieces of paper and asked for information about them, police say.

The men left, and the victims then realised both their mobile phones had been stolen from the table.

Police believe these two could help with their investigation.Police believe these two could help with their investigation.
Officers believe the men pictured have information relevant to the investigation into the theft.

Information can be reported to Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000294579.