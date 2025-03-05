Distinctive horse-drawn carts stolen from yard in Northamptonshire village
At around 8pm on Friday, February 28, three unknown offenders entered a yard off Clipston Road and removed the two carts.
The suspects are described as three males, all wearing puffer jackets, jogging bottoms and face coverings.
Police are appealing for information about the burglary in the village between Kettering and Market Harborough as well as the whereabouts of the stolen carts – both are pictured.
A police spokesman said: “One is described as a one-of-a-kind four-wheeled cart with red and silver frame and black seats for the driver and passengers.
"The second cart is a two-wheeled trap with silver frame and two black seats.”
Anyone with information about the burglary or the carts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000120884 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.