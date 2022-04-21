A disqualified driver from Northampton has been handed 16 months in prison and a driving suspension of two years after leading a police chase in Kettering that spanned 15 miles.

Mark Stephen Pfaff, aged 28, of Crownthorpe Road, Northampton, was arrested by police on May 29, 2021. Officers noticed Pfaff driving despite being disqualified from the activity as of February 2020 for another instance of driving whilst disqualified.

When officers attempted to stop the man, he instead sped off, leading police on a 15-mile chase in which he swerved into oncoming traffic. Pfaff’s pregnant partner was also in the car at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Crown Court

Philip Plant, prosecuting, said: “Two police officers spotted Mr Pfaff driving at around 11:40pm and received information suggesting that he was a disqualified driver.

"When they asked him to stop, they thought he was going to do so. In fact he did not and instead drove down the A43 away from them. At one point he drove near members of the public on the wrong side of the road.

"He then proceeded to overtake a convoy of three cars. In the view of the officers, he did this dangerously.

"Other officers became involved in the pursuit and it was clear he had been requested to stop.

"Eventually, police were able to get ahead of Mr Pfaff and box him in with their cars. Such was the pursuit that his car collided with the rear of one of the police officers.”

The disqualified driver was arrested, along with his then-pregnant partner, shortly after.

Pfaff was later convicted in his absence at Northampton Magistrates Court on March 14 when he did not appear for sentencing. He was later re-arrested for breach of bail.

The fresh conviction was added to a long list of driving-related offences, which include two separate incidents of dangerous driving and one of drink driving in 2017, plus driving whilst disqualified in 2019.

Liam Muir, speaking in Pfaff’s defence, argued that Pfaff had panicked when police saw him driving and that being with his pregnant partner made him fear for what would happen to his family if he was caught, resulting in his flight.

He also argued that the offender has a “positive history” of engaging with probation services and showed a “desire to change”.

However, His Honour Judge Mayo, presiding, did not agree, denying an early request by Mr Muir for a presentence report.

Given the offender’s past crimes, and his failure to appear at Magistrates’ Court, meant that Pfaff had “nothing to look forward to but custody,” according to Judge Mayo.

He said: “In May 2021 you refused to stop for police and in so doing drove dangerously.

"I hear the explanation given for driving as you did in May 2021. But rather than attending court to face the music, you were tried in your absence. So I can give you no credit for your guilty pleas.”