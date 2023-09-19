Disqualified driver caught four times over drink drive limit in Northampton jailed

Jevgenijs Jermolajevs was jailed for 22 weeks after appearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel more than four times over the drink drive limit in Northampton has been jailed.

Jevgenijs Jermolajevs, aged 29, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 13 after pleading guilty to five offences, including failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified, assault by beating of an emergency worker, common assault of an emergency worker and driving with no insurance.

The charges relate to an incident on August 17 this year, when a member of the public called Northamptonshire Police to report a suspected drink driver in Barrack Road, shortly before 2.30pm.

Jermolajevs was driving a silver Chrysler in nearby Military Road. He was subjected to a roadside breath test, which registered an astonishing 155 breath reading - more than four times the legal limit which is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. This led to his arrest on suspicion of drink driving.

However, once in police custody he refused to provide a specimen for analysis, assaulted two emergency workers in the course of their duties and subsequent checks also established that Jermolajevs was disqualified from driving.

Jermolajevs was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison, ordered to pay £250 in compensation and disqualified from driving for a further 39 months.

After sentencing, Sergeant Cave of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Drink driving is one of the main contributors in collisions and is one of the fatal five driving offences, and we sadly see the devastating effects this can have.

“Jevgenijs Jermolajevs clearly has a total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the court previously, and knowingly not only got behind the wheel while disqualified but also while over the alcohol limit.

“Our priority remains to ensure that everyone arrives home safely and hopefully this sentence will act as a deterrent and show that together with the courts, we will take robust action to remove those who prevent a serious risk to others from our roads.”