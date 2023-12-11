Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel on M1 near Northampton jailed for 18 weeks

The 32-year-old was banned from driving until 2025, but was caught behind the wheel of his Jaguar XJ last month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A disqualified driver has been jailed for 18 weeks after he was caught behind the wheel on the M1 near Northampton.

Ranbir Rai, of Bramwell Place, Silvertown, East London, was driving his black Jaguar XJ near junction 15 of the M1 on November 23, when the vehicle activated ANPR cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers followed the 32-year-old and signalled for him to stop at Northampton Services. At first, Rai provided false details to the officers, however his fingerprints were checked at the roadside and revealed his real identity.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Rai was charged with driving while disqualified and with no valid third-party insurance and on Friday, November 24, he pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to both offences.

Arresting officer PC Charlie Ward of the Roads Policing Team said: “Ranbir Rai knew that he was not entitled to be driving until 2025 and his actions clearly demonstrated his total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the court.

“Rai chose to ignore the fact he had no licence or insurance and drove more than 100 miles from his home in East London before being stopped in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was not just selfish but also dangerous, offering no financial protection to him or other road users if he had been involved in a collision.”