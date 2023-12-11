Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel on M1 near Northampton jailed for 18 weeks
A disqualified driver has been jailed for 18 weeks after he was caught behind the wheel on the M1 near Northampton.
Ranbir Rai, of Bramwell Place, Silvertown, East London, was driving his black Jaguar XJ near junction 15 of the M1 on November 23, when the vehicle activated ANPR cameras.
Officers followed the 32-year-old and signalled for him to stop at Northampton Services. At first, Rai provided false details to the officers, however his fingerprints were checked at the roadside and revealed his real identity.
Rai was charged with driving while disqualified and with no valid third-party insurance and on Friday, November 24, he pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to both offences.
Arresting officer PC Charlie Ward of the Roads Policing Team said: “Ranbir Rai knew that he was not entitled to be driving until 2025 and his actions clearly demonstrated his total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the court.
“Rai chose to ignore the fact he had no licence or insurance and drove more than 100 miles from his home in East London before being stopped in Northamptonshire.
"This was not just selfish but also dangerous, offering no financial protection to him or other road users if he had been involved in a collision.”
Rai was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and further disqualified from driving for three years. He was also ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.