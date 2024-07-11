Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new, three-step burglary prevention campaign has been launched in Northamptonshire – and residents have the chance to take advantage of a discounted home security marking kit.

Spearheaded by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, the ‘Stand Up to Crime’ campaign has been launched by Northamptonshire Police and aims to help make properties more secure.

The campaign encourages residents in Northamptonshire to follow three simple steps to protect their property and make their possessions easier to trace if they do get stolen: Secure it, Mark it, Record it.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rich Tompkins said: “By combining good home security habits with effective property marking and asset recording, we can make it harder for thieves to steal or dispose of your possessions.

Northamptonshire Police has launched a new burglary prevention campaign.

“Stand Up to Crime is all about ensuring that your property is as unattractive to thieves as possible and by following the ‘Secure it, Mark it, Record it’ advice, you will be doing just that.

"We encourage everyone to give these three steps a try to better protect yourselves and your families. By doing so, we can all help make our community safer.

As part of the campaign, police say officers are routinely checking for lost and stolen items, checking suspects and their belongings in custody suites and are soon to be working with second-hand dealers to prevent the sale of stolen goods. All front-line officers now also have UV torches to spot property markings.

Commissioner Danielle Stone added: “Reducing neighbourhood crime is a top priority for me and I am determined to support initiatives that help people to feel safe, and be safe in their homes.

“I am pleased that I can support simple crime prevention campaigns like this which, coupled with more visible local policing, can help make people more secure.”

In support of the campaign, Northamptonshire Police and the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner are offering all Northamptonshire Talking members the chance to buy a home security property marking kit at a discounted price. Northamptonshire Talking is a free community messaging service that provides news and updates about local crime and policing matters. The offer is available to all existing members as well as anyone who signs up to the service in the coming months. Find out more and sign up at www.northamptonshiretalking.co.uk.