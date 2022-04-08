Detectives are hunting witnesses who may have seen a man shoved out of car, beaten up and robbed close to Northampton town centre on Wednesday (April 6).

Officers say the incident happened late afternoon when streets would have been busy outside the former Guy Salmon Jaguar showroom in Abington Square, near to the junction with Kettering Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson revealed a 27-year-old man arrested in connection with the assault has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

detectives are investigating an assault and robbery near the former Jaguar garage in Abington Square on Wednesday

They added: “This happened between 4pm and 5.15pm when a man was pushed out of a car by another man, beaten up and had his jacket stolen from him. The offender then drove off at speed.”