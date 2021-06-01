'Did somebody say Just Eat?' Driver given a ticket after ordering food behind the wheel in Kettering

A driver has been issued with a ticket for attempting to order food on his phone while driving his car in Kettering town centre.

Police stopped the car near Queen Street yesterday around midday after catching sight of the driver using his phone behind the wheel.

PC Barry, an officer who dealt with the incident, tweeted: "A productive day dealing with missing person enquiries, as well as a traffic stop to deal with a male using his mobile phone behind the wheel male thought he had a valid reason due to the fact he was using the Just Eat app."

