A Northampton man has been given a community order after punching his wife repeatedly and holding a knife to her neck.

Luke Stojanovic, aged 63, of Coverack Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, September 14 after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

The court heard that - on January 19, 2022 at around 10.30pm - Stojanovic’s wife phoned the police reporting that he was carrying a knife and had assaulted her in their home.

Sinjin Bulbring, prosecuting, said that police found the defendant “clearly intoxicated” upon attendance and he was arrested.

The court heard that the victim had been out with friends and family and returned home to find Stojanovic had been drinking and he shouted at her asking where she had been and why there was no dinner.

Stojanovic punched his wife four times, leaving cuts and reddening on her face, head and lips, the court heard.

Mr Bulbring said the victim tried to get away from Stojanovic but she was confronted with verbal abuse, had things thrown at her and even had a kitchen knife held to her throat, which left a cut.

The court heard that Stojanovic has two previous convictions of assault occasioning ABH that date back to 1979 and 1987.

Mr Bulbring said that the victim chose not to make a victim personal statement,

Micaila Williams, in mitigation, said Stojanovic does not drink but - on that occasion - self medicated with drink.

The defence barrister said both the defendant and his wife told her they have been struggling to sleep with this case hanging over their heads and are “anxious” for it to go away.

Stojanovic’s wife, who attended the hearing, was said to have been “by his side” throughout the court proceedings.

Ms Williams continued: “This is a man who is clearly someone who has a great deal of remorse and this is a one-off where their relationship is concerned.”

His Honour Judge Mayo DL said: “You have been waiting for some time to know what the court is going to do in response to your flash of violence towards your wife, who I accept you are devoted to.

“The fact is you are sorry and she understands, which is significant.”