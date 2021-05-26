Devastated family pay tribute to big-hearted Rayon

The family of Corby's Rayon Pennycook have spoken of their unbearable pain in a heartbreaking tribute to the youngster tonight (Wednesday).

The 16-year-old Corby Business Academy pupil was tragically stabbed to death on the Hazel Leys estate at about 7pm yesterday.

Three boys, aged between 15 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rayon Pennycook

In a tribute released by Northamptonshire Police this evening Rayon's family said: “Rayon’s death has left us feeling devastated. In fact, there are no words which can accurately describe the pain we are suffering. It is unbearable.

“He was just a boy – a 16-year-old boy with his whole life ahead of him. He had hopes, dreams and aspirations, and was in the process of applying for an apprenticeship, which would have seen him start the next chapter of his young life.

“Rayon is not a statistic and he will not be remembered as such - he was a unique human being with a beating heart who was loved so dearly by his mum, dad, siblings, niece, nephew and friends.

"Rayon had a big heart and made it clear every day how much he loved us all.

“We are all living through the worst days of our lives and our hearts are utterly broken.

“Rayon - we are so proud of you and we will miss you always.”

Rayon was stabbed at the junction of Constable Road and Reynolds Road after becoming involved in a fight between a number of girls.

Despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.