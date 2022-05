Detectives investigating a break-in at a Northampton club have released an image of a man they believe may have information.

Police say a quantity of alcohol was stolen from Monks Park Working Mens Club in the early hours of April 26.

They believe a man wearing a blue bobble-hat spotted on CCTV may be able to help their investigation and want him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 22000235181.